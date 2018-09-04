Johnson (concussion) is expected back for the season-opener against the Patriots, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Johnson suffered a concussion during the Texans' second preseason game against the 49ers and hasn't played or practiced since. Coach Bill O'Brien said he's expecting Johnson to practice Wednesday and to be cleared under the NFL concussion protocol. As a backup plan, Wilson reports the Texans worked out four cornerbacks Monday.

