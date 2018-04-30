Texans' Kevin Johnson: Fifth-year option exercised by Houston
Johnson's fifth-year option was exercised by the Texans on Monday, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Johnson has endured some struggles during his first contract in Houston, some of which have been aided by injuries, but the former first-round pick is hoping to use 2018 as a bounce back season. While Houston's decision to exercise the fifth-year of Johnson's contract is somewhat a vote of confidence for the 25-year-old, the team can still release Johnson at no cost if he passes his physical at the beginning of the 2019 league year next March.
