Johnson, who missed four games last year due to injury, has been a full participant at Houston's organized team activities, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.

Head coach Bill O'Brien cited Johnson's patience during OTAs, an indicator of greater confidence. Johnson had a strong rookie season, but has endured injuries since, limiting him to just 18 games over 2016 and 2017. The Texans remain confident in the former first-round pick (Wake Forest), however, felt the need to bolster their secondary and added free agent Aaron Colvin.