Texans' Kevin Johnson: Full participant at OTAs
Johnson, who missed four games last year due to injury, has been a full participant at Houston's organized team activities, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports.
Head coach Bill O'Brien cited Johnson's patience during OTAs, an indicator of greater confidence. Johnson had a strong rookie season, but has endured injuries since, limiting him to just 18 games over 2016 and 2017. The Texans remain confident in the former first-round pick (Wake Forest), however, felt the need to bolster their secondary and added free agent Aaron Colvin.
More News
-
Texans' Kevin Johnson: Fifth-year option exercised by Houston•
-
Texans' Kevin Johnson: Clear of injury designation•
-
Texans' Kevin Johnson: Bruises knee•
-
Texans' Kevin Johnson: Avoids injury designation•
-
Texans' Kevin Johnson: Practices Friday•
-
Texans' Kevin Johnson: Improving, but not practicing•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking AFC North schedules
Tough AFC North defenses mean challenging outlooks for AFC North offenses, but one team has...
-
Ranking AFC East schedules
The Patriots figure to run away with the division, but will they run away with a favorable...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Ingram
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Mark Ingram and Michael Crabtree...
-
Ranking 2018 NFL schedules
What good is drafting a player if you don't know how good or bad their schedule is?
-
Mailbag: New life for Marshall
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail and also looks...
-
Early 2018 Season Preview
Want to check out our Fantasy Football Draft Guide before it hits news stands? Here's how.