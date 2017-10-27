Johnson (knee) fully participated in practice Thursday.

Johnson's on a path to return to the field Week 8 against Seattle after missing four games. His presence gives the defense a good run-stopping cornerback, who can help support a front seven that's lost J.J. Watt (leg), Whitney Mercilus (pectoral) and Brian Cushing (suspension).

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories