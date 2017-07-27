Texans' Kevin Johnson: Healthy again
Johnson (foot) is healthy and participating in the early stages of training camp, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Johnson suffered a season-ending broken foot in October of 2016 and worked hard to get himself ready for training camp. He watched the offseason activities from the sideline, but the third-year cornerback is ready to resume his role as the third defensive back.
