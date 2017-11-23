Johnson remains under the NFL's concussion protocol and did not practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Johnson has improved daily since being removed from last Sunday's win over the Cardinals, but has not yet been cleared to practice. Head coach Bill O'Brien was confident Johnson will be ready to go, telling the Houston Chronicle, "no question, I think he'll be ready to play." With Houston playing Baltimore on Monday night, Johnson will get some extra time to get himself ready for Week 12.