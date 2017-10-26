Johnson (knee) was a limited participant at the Texans' practice Wednesday, the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Texans have had Week 8 circled as Johnson's return date for a couple weeks now, and everything thus far is going according to plan. The 25-year-old missed the last four games with a Grade 2 knee sprain but appears on track to return in Seattle on Sunday.

