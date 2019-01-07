Johnson (concussion) said doctors have cleared him, and he'll "be ready to go next season," Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Johnson was limited to one game in 2018, the second time in three seasons he's missed more games than played. The Texans exercised a team option on Johnson for 2019, and he's expected to be one of the starting cornerbacks. He's known as physical corner and his willingness to engage.

