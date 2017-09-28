Texans' Kevin Johnson: Not practicing this week
Johnson (knee) is not practicing this week, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The timetable of four to six weeks for Johnson's return remains the same at this point. There has been few updates since the recovery timetable was revealed, so it's difficult to pinpoint how the recovery is going thus far.
More News
-
Texans' Kevin Johnson: Will not play Week 3•
-
Texans' Kevin Johnson: Does not practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Kevin Johnson: Out 4-to-6 weeks•
-
Texans' Kevin Johnson: Injury not regarded as serious•
-
Texans' Kevin Johnson: Out for remainder of Thursday's game•
-
Texans' Kevin Johnson: Active for Thursday's game•
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 4? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Burning Questions: Dump Pryor?
Chris Towers answers reader questions in the first mailbag of the season.
-
Podcast: Buy Low, Sell High
Need to make a trade? We’ve got some great buy low and sell high candidates on today’s episode...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Kelley still No. 1
There might be more exciting options, but Rob Kelley and Chris Johnson received votes of confidence...