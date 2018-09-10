Johnson (concussion) is expected to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With the given timetable, Johnson is a candidate to be placed on injured reserve with the chance to return, which would also allow the Texans to sign another defensive back while Johnson is sidelined. This is the second concussion Johnson has suffered in the last month, so Houston will have to be extra cautious with the young cornerback while he recovers. In Johnson's absence, Aaron Colvin is the most likely replacement to line up at cornerback across from Johnathan Joseph.

