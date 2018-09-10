Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said that Johnson's concussion is concerning, and the cornerback will be out for a while, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Johnson suffered the concussion in the preseason and hasn't been able to get back to the practice field. Head injuries are often difficult to set concrete timetables for, but it seems safe to say that Johnson will be out for a couple more weeks at the very least.

