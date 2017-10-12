Play

Johnson (knee) will not play Week 6 against Cleveland, but could return to play Seattle in two weeks following the Texans' bye week, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Johnson, who will miss a fourth straight week, has resumed running, but isn't practicing yet. The original timeline had the former third-round draft pick from Wake Forest slated to miss between four and six weeks. That Seattle game will be the sixth week.

