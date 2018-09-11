Texans' Kevin Johnson: Placed on IR
Johnson (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Texans plan to designate Johnson for return, meaning he can return to game action in eight weeks. After dealing with a concussion during the preseason, Johnson suffered a second concussion during Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
