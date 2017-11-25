Texans' Kevin Johnson: Practices Friday
Johnson (concussion) was a limited participant at Friday's practice.
Johnson remains under the NFL's concussion protocol, but is considered on track and ready to play Monday against the Ravens, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports. Head coach Bill O'Brien was "encouraged" by Johnson's participation, adding that the cornerback is trending toward being able to play Week 12.
