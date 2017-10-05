Texans' Kevin Johnson: Remains sidelined
Johnson (knee) remained sidelined at the Texans' practice Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Johnson is reportedly progressing well in his recovery, but will likely miss at least one more game with the original 4-to-6 week timetable still in effect. Johnthan Banks filled in as nickel corner against the Titans on Sunday, but Marcus Burley (knee) could reclaim that role if able to practice this week.
