Texans' Kevin Johnson: Returns to practice, plans to play Week 8
Johnson (knee) returned to practice Monday and said his goal was to play in Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
The bye week appears to have served Johnson well, as he's already back at practice for the first time since Week 2. Assuming he doesn't suffer any setbacks over the course of this week, it looks like the cornerback should be good to go for Sunday's game in Seattle.
More News
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...