Johnson (knee) returned to practice Monday and said his goal was to play in Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

The bye week appears to have served Johnson well, as he's already back at practice for the first time since Week 2. Assuming he doesn't suffer any setbacks over the course of this week, it looks like the cornerback should be good to go for Sunday's game in Seattle.

