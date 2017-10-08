Texans' Kevin Johnson: Ruled out Sunday
Johnson (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Johnson hasn't even returned to practice after spraining his knee in Week 2, so it's no surprise he's not playing Sunday. In his extended absence, Marcus Burley and Johnthan Banks should continue to take on expanded roles.
