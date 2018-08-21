Texans' Kevin Johnson: Still in concussion protocol
The Texans worked out a pair of cornerbacks Monday while Johnson remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Free agents Teddy Williams and Zack Sanchez auditioned for the Texans, suggesting Johnson may not be available for the third preseason game against the Rams on Saturday. "Kevin is doing good," Texans coach Bill O'Brien said. "Kevin was in here, doing better. Yes, he's doing much better." Neither free agent was handed a contract, though O'Brien said Houston decision-makers were "talking about that."
More News
-
Texans' Kevin Johnson: Suffers concussion Saturday•
-
Texans' Kevin Johnson: Enjoying good health•
-
Texans' Kevin Johnson: Full participant at OTAs•
-
Texans' Kevin Johnson: Fifth-year option exercised by Houston•
-
Texans' Kevin Johnson: Clear of injury designation•
-
Texans' Kevin Johnson: Bruises knee•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...
-
QB Tiers 4.0
Carson Wentz's slide continues, but depth builds in the late rounds. Dave Richard's Quarterback...
-
Washington's crowded backfield
Adrian Peterson is joining the Washington Redskins. What does that mean for their backfield...