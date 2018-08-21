The Texans worked out a pair of cornerbacks Monday while Johnson remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Free agents Teddy Williams and Zack Sanchez auditioned for the Texans, suggesting Johnson may not be available for the third preseason game against the Rams on Saturday. "Kevin is doing good," Texans coach Bill O'Brien said. "Kevin was in here, doing better. Yes, he's doing much better." Neither free agent was handed a contract, though O'Brien said Houston decision-makers were "talking about that."

