Johnson will not return to Saturday's game against the 49ers after suffering a concussion.

Johnson must clear the league's concussion protocol before potentially returning to practice throughout the upcoming week, while his status for Week 3 of the preseason is now in jeopardy. There could be additional opportunities for Aaron Colvin and Johnson Bademosi to work with the first-team defense alongside veteran Johnathan Joseph during Johnson's absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories