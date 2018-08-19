Texans' Kevin Johnson: Suffers concussion Saturday
Johnson will not return to Saturday's game against the 49ers after suffering a concussion.
Johnson must clear the league's concussion protocol before potentially returning to practice throughout the upcoming week, while his status for Week 3 of the preseason is now in jeopardy. There could be additional opportunities for Aaron Colvin and Johnson Bademosi to work with the first-team defense alongside veteran Johnathan Joseph during Johnson's absence.
