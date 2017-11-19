Texans' Kevin Johnson: Sustains concussion Sunday
Johnson will not return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals after suffering a concussion.
Johnson missed a month and a half with a knee injury and only returned in late October, and now must clear the concussion protocol to be able to play against the Ravens next week. Marcus Williams should serve as the Texans' nickel cornerback in his absence.
