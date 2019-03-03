Johnson has been made available for trade by the Texans and could be released, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Johnson is coming off three injury-plagued seasons in which he played only 19 games, including only one game in 2018. The Texans picked up his $9.07 million option for 2019 last spring, but the money is not yet fully guaranteed. Given his contract and injury history, finding a trade partner is likely to be challenging.