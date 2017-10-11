Play

Johnson (knee) is unlikely to return to practice this week, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Johnson has essentially been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns and would be his fourth straight game as an inactive. The 25-year-old is nearing the front end of the original 4-6 week recovery timetable, and sitting out again Sunday would provide an additional week of rest as the Texans' bye follows in Week 7.

