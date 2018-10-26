Johnson (concussion) will not return from injured reserve by Week 11, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson is considered a candidate to return from injured reserve this season, but it appears that the former first-round pick is still a ways from returning to the field. The fourth-year pro suffered a concussion during the team's loss to New England in Week 1. Expect an update on Johnson's health following Houston's bye week in Week 10.

More News
Our Latest Stories