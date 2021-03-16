Pierre-Louis signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Texans on Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
The Texans were aggressive in bolstering their defense early in free agency, with Pierre-Louis being the latest addition. He has bounced around with several teams of late, though served a key role in the Washington Football Team's defense by logging 505 snaps in 2020. He also tallied a career-high 56 tackles and should serve as a starting inside linebacker for Houston in 2021.
