Pierre-Louis was held out of practice for a second consecutive day Wednesday due to an undisclosed injury, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Pierre-Louis, who is a projected starter at outside linebacker, has been replaced in practice the last two days by Jake Hansen.
