Pierre-Louis (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against Jacksonville.
Pierre-Louis was held out of Houston's Week 14 loss to the Seahawks, though he's since returned to field for a trio of limited practices. If he's able to suit up for the matchup against Jacksonville, Pierre-Louis should see the majority of his playing time on special teams.
