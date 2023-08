Zierer (ankle) was placed on injured reserver Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Zierer suffered the injury in Saturday's preseason loss to the Dolphins. He was working to make the team as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn, but instead, he's now set to miss the rest of the 2023 campaign. However, he could return to play if he can reach an injury settlement with the team and prove himself healthy.