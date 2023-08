Zierer sprained his ankle in Saturday's preseason loss to the Dolphins, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Zierer was working to make the team as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn. The 23-year-old will be out for a few weeks, according to Wilson, which could impact his ability to make the 53-man roster. Now he'll focus on his recovery, so he can get back out on the field.