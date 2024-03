Boyd and the Texans agreed to a one-year deal Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Boyd joined the Texans in December after he was let go by the Cardinals in October, appearing in two regular season games and both of the team's postseason contests. In those games, he recorded three tackles while playing 14 total defensive snaps. Now set to return to Houston for the 2024 campaign, Boyd will look to carve out a more significant role in the team's secondary.