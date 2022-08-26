Hinish had three tackles, all for a loss, including a sack in Thursday's preseason finale against the 49ers.

Hinish, a 6-foot-2, 300-pound nose tackle out of Notre Dame, began preseason well down the depth chart but was on the field with the first-team defense Thursday, per Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle. That was due to Roy Lopez being sidelined with a soft-tissue injury. The rookie's gradually moved up the depth chart and appears in line to claim a roster spot as a backup tackle behind Maliek Collins and Lopez.