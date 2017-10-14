Texans' Kurtis Drummond: Rejoins Texans
Drummond signed a contract with the Texans on Saturday, Mark Berman of Fox KRIV 26 reports.
Drummond was waived and joined the Texans practice squad at the start of the month, and replaces safety Marcus Cromartie on the 53-man roster. The 25-year-old will likely only serve as a depth safety and special teams contributor.
