Allen (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs.
For a second consecutive contest, Allen will don street clothes while the duo of Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel are slated to split quarterback reps for the Texans. Considering the team was able to keep the game close Week 14 at Dallas before an eventual 27-23 loss, coach Lovie Smith may continue to roll with this breakdown of signal-callers for the rest of the campaign. In any case, Allen has just three more chances to make an appearance before the offseason begins.