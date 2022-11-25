Coach Lovie Smith confirmed Friday that Allen will start at QB for the Texans versus the Dolphins on Sunday, Deepi Sidhu of the team's official site reports.

With the Texans 1-8-1 through 10 games, the team will give Allen the starting nod this weekend over 2021 third-rounder Davis Mills. It remains to be seen what the team's QB plans are beyond Week 12, but for now Allen represents a fantasy lineup option for those who had been utilizing Mills, as well as for managers looking to add signal-caller depth in deeper formats.