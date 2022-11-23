Allen will take all the first-team quarterback reps Wednesday and appears on track to start Sunday's game in Miami, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, head coach Lovie Smith declined to name a Week 12 starter during his press conference Wednesday, but Allen looks poised to unseat the struggling Davis Mills, who has guided the Texans to a 1-8-1 record through 10 games. Assuming Allen is confirmed as the Texans' new starter by week's end, he could be worthy of consideration as a low-end option in leagues that start two quarterbacks or have a superflex spot. In 21 career games with Washington and Carolina, Allen has completed 63.1 percent of his throws for 6.9 yards per attempt and a 24:17 TD:INT.