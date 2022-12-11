Allen (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Allen will go from starting the Texans' past two games to falling all the way to third on the depth chart this week, as Davis Mills will get the nod under center while practice-squad call-up Jeff Driskel serves as his backup. During his two-game run in the starting lineup, Allen completed 46 of 78 pass attempts for two touchdowns and four interceptions while also losing a fumble as the Texans suffered double-digit losses to the Dolphins and Browns.