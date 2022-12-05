Allen completed 20 of 39 passes for 201 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday's 27-14 loss to the Browns.

Allen made his second consecutive start for the Texans, and he turned in another unimpressive performance. He averaged only 5.2 yards per attempt, a mark that is even poorer than it appears when considering that Allen accounted for 75 yards and his lone touchdown in garbage time on Houston's final offensive possession. It's unclear whether Allen will make it through the rest of the season as the team's starter, but he has not shown any ability to improve its offensive performance.