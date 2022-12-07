Allen will return to a backup role after two starts, with Davis Mills having reclaimed the Texans' starting QB job ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN reports.

Allen replaced Mills in Week 12, with the Texans 1-8-1 at that juncture, however following two straight losses since then, the team will give Mills another chance to helm the offense. As a result, Allen will head back to the bench this weekend after having completed 46 of 78 pass attempts for 416 yards, with two TDs and four picks during his starting stint.

