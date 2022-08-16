Allen (COVID-19 protocols) returned to practice Tuesday, Mark Berman of Fox 26 reports.
Allen was sidelined for Saturday's preseason game after testing positive for COVID-19, but he's since cleared protocols and returned to practice Tuesday. He's currently competing with Jeff Driskel for the backup job behind Davis Mills, so Allen will likely get plenty of action in Friday's preseason game against the Rams.
