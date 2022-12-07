The Texans plan to bench Allen and appoint Davis Mills to the starting quarterback role for Sunday's game in Dallas, leagues sources tell Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

Mills opened the season as the Texans' starter before being benched after guiding Houston to a 1-8-1 record through the first 11 weeks. Houston was hopeful that Allen might provide a slight upgrade under center, but he was unable to even meet the low bar that Mills had set; he completed 59 percent of his throws for 5.3 yards per attempt, two touchdowns and four interceptions the past two games in double-digit losses to the Dolphins and Browns. Head coach Lovie Smith thus appears set to give Mills another look as the starter, though the Texans may not confirm as much until later in the week.