Allen completed 26 of 39 passes for 215 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions and rushed four times for 12 yards in the Texans' 30-15 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Allen's final numbers were serviceable, but a good portion were accumulated after the Texans were already down 30-0. The fifth-year pro's second pick short-circuited any hopes of a last-gasp comeback for Houston, as it came with 2:48 remaining at the Dolphins' 19-yard line. Aaron Wilson of KPRC-2 reports that head coach Lovie Smith plans on affording Allen another start in Week 13 at home against the Browns, a game that will mark Deshaun Watson's first regular-season game action since he was a member of the Texans back in December 2020.