Allen won't play in Saturday's preseason contest versus the Saints after testing positive for COVID-19, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
In a press conference earlier Thursday, coach Lovie Smith told Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com that Allen wouldn't play due to personal reasons, but the quarterback instead has entered COVID-19 protocols. Allen thus will need to stay away from Texans facilities for at least five days. With Allen sidelined, Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel will handle all the QB reps for the team Saturday.
More News
-
Texans' Kyle Allen: Will sit out Saturday•
-
Texans' Kyle Allen: Set to sign with Texans•
-
Commanders' Kyle Allen: Won't be tendered by Washington•
-
Football Team's Kyle Allen: Barely plays in 2021•
-
Football Team's Kyle Allen: Might have Week 18 role•
-
Football Team's Kyle Allen: May play behind Heinicke in Week 17•