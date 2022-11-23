Allen is slated to receive first-team QB reps Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, while coach Lovie Smith declined to name a starting QB in his press conference Wednesday, Allen is expected to draw the start in place of Davis Mills on Sunday against the Dolphins. In such a scenario, Allen is worthy of Week 12 lineup consideration for those who would normally utilize Mills, while representing an option for those in deeper leagues looking to add signal-caller depth.