Texans coach Lovie Smith said that Allen will not play in Saturday's preseason game against New Orleans due to personal reasons, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Smith also added that Allen missed practice Thursday for similar undisclosed reasons, though it's still unclear just how long the quarterback is expected to miss this preseason. The 26-year-old signal-caller signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with Houston in March after completing 12 of his 19 passes for 120 yards and one touchdown over two games with Washington last season. In Allen's absence, journeyman backup Jeff Driskel figures to see increased run in Saturday's game behind starter Davis Mills.