Emanuel is being evaluated for a concussion after exiting Sunday's matchup against the Packers.

The 29-year-old was plucked from the Raiders' practice squad Oct. 13, with Sunday's matchup against Green Bay representing his second appearance as a Texan. Emanuel's absence does not impact Houston on the defensive side, though it depletes the Texans' depth on special teams after he fielded 62 percent of the snaps in that department last Sunday against Tennessee.