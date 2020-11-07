site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Kyle Emanuel: Out Week 9
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 6, 2020

7:39 pm ET 1 min read
Emanuel (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Emanuel was unable to practice all week, which makes this outcome less surprising. He will now set his sights on a potential Week 10 return against the Browns if he us ultimately able to clear concussion protocol.
