Texans' Kyle Emanuel: Poached by Texans
RotoWire Staff
Oct 13, 2020
Emanuel signed to the Texans' active roster Tuesday
The 29-year-old was on the Raiders' practice squad, but he'll now provide depth at linebacker for the Texans. Emanuel spent the previous few years with the Chargers and had 30 tackles (21 solo) and one sack in 2019.
