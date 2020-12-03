site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Kyle Emanuel: Returns to practice
RotoWire Staff
Emanuel (concussion) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday.
Emanuel returned to practice Wednesday, opening the 21-day window to return from IR. He's eligible to play this Sunday against the Colts and likely will stick to a special-teams role if he does.
