Texans' Kyle Fuller: Full participant Thursday
Fuller (hamstring) was a full participant in practice Thursday.
Fuller missed Sunday's loss to the Chiefs but it seems as if the hamstring injury is now behind him as he logged a full practice Thursday. Look for an official update on his status to come either after Friday's injury report or before Sunday's game against the Browns.
More News
-
Elliott suspension reinstated, for now
The 5th Circuit Court has sided with the NFL. But we're far from finished. See what Heath Cummings...
-
Week 6 Trade Chart
Injuries, role changes, bye weeks... There are plenty of reasons to look to improve your roster,...
-
Week 6 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 6? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
In our initial look at the Week 6 slate, we give you start/sit advice for the AFC home games...
-
What you missed: Montgomery trending up?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.