Texans' Lamar Miller: Active, but unlikely to play Sunday

Although Miller (chest) is active for Sunday night's game versus the Cowboys, he is "not likely to play," according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Texans appear to be keeping all their options open at running back. With Miller available but likely to remain on the sideline Sunday, barring an emergency, Alfred Blue is in line to draw the start in his place, with Tyler Ervin and Buddy Howell on hand to provide the team with backfield depth.