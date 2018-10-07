Texans' Lamar Miller: Active, but unlikely to play Sunday
Although Miller (chest) is active for Sunday night's game versus the Cowboys, he is "not likely to play," according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
The Texans appear to be keeping all their options open at running back. With Miller available but likely to remain on the sideline Sunday, barring an emergency, Alfred Blue is in line to draw the start in his place, with Tyler Ervin and Buddy Howell on hand to provide the team with backfield depth.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.