Texans' Lamar Miller: Available Sunday

Miller (chest) is active for Sunday night's game against the Cowboys.

There was a degree of pessimism from the Texans on Saturday night about Miller's health, but he'll apparently try to give it a go Week 5. He was a limited participant in practice this week, so it's not as if he's going in without any work for the past week. If he suffers a setback, Alfred Blue is on hand to help out on the ground.

